New carpets covering the shrine of al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Department of the Care of the Holy Courtyard in the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine finished furnishing the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with (1000) new carpets of luxurious quality in preparation for the blessed month of Ramadhan. These works are in parallel of furnishing the Holy Sanctuary with new carpets of consistent colors commensurate with the sanctity of the holy shrine.



The assistant head of the department, Mr. Zain Al-Abidin Al-Qurayshi, told Al-Kafeel Network: “The furnishing work of the new carpets is carried out periodically, according to a schedule for these works and the condition of the carpets. After the Ziyarat of mid-Sha’ban and in preparation of the holy month of Ramadhan, our staff along with the staffs of the Divisions of Sayed Servants and of the Care of the Holy Sanctuary, in addition to volunteers from other departments, have furnished the holy courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with new carpets.”

He added: “The furnishing process is preceded by the work of lifting and packing the old carpet and sending it to the carpet washing factory, to be washed and then used in other places, then we wash the holy courtyard, sterilize and disinfect it, and then we furnish it with the new carpet according to the places designated for them.”

Al-Qurayshi continued: “There are (1000) new carpets with patterns and plant motifs, of which (750) red carpets measuring (3 m x 5 m) are spread inside the holy courtyard, and (250) turquoise carpets, measuring (3 m x 2 m) were distributed on paths surrounding it. ”