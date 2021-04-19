What is the ruling on fasting when medical experts say dryness of throat for a long time increases Corona infection? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about fasting amid Corona pandemic.

Question: If specialist doctors say that dryness of the mouth and the throat for a long time can increase the danger of Corona infection; what is our duty about fasting in this year’s holy Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: If the problem is solved by rinsing/tasting (water) without drinking it, (then) rinse; and if the water goes down without indenting to do so, Qadha is not Wajib. But if the problem depends on drinking water and such case is proved medically and the human being cannot prevent the danger of infection any other way, and fasting depends on drinking water during the day, the person must fast and (whenever the mouth and the throat become dry) drink the necessary amount of water, and according to Wajib precaution avoid other actions which invalidate fasting, and then must do Qadha fasting.

