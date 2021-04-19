Ramadan in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Like in other Muslim countries, people in Iraq wait eagerly for the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

They decorate and light up the streets to welcome the holy month. When Ramadan arrives, Iraqi Muslims, both Shia and Sunni, go to mosques and holy shrines every day for special rituals, saying prayers and reading the Quran.

As well as places of worship and holy sites, Bazaars are also full of people this month as many go there to buy necessities for Iftar and Suhur meals.The following photos show the holy mausoleum of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala and a number of Bazaars in Iraq during Ramadan.