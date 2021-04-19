Date :Monday, April 19th, 2021 | Time : 16:19 |ID: 208400 | Print

Competition on International Quds Day planned in Indonesia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A competition titled “Our Palestine” is planned to be held by the Iranian Cultural Center in Indonesia on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the center will hold the competition in cooperation with the Iran departments at different universities of the Southeast Asian country.

It will feature writings on Palestine and the International Quds Day.

Those willing to participate at the competition should send their works by May 7 to https://forms.gle/oBC13tPkjtbHcjyd6.

The quotes should be written in 300 words and three top ones will be awarded by the center.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

