Ramadan special issues published in Germany

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of Hamburg, Germany, has published two special online magazine issues on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Following requests by many readers of ‘Al-Fadschr’ and ‘Salamkinder’ magazines, the editors of the two quarterlies have published the Ramadan issues.

Health, the importance of the holy month of Ramadan, fasting, Quranic issues, the holy Nights of Destiny, and the status of fasting in other religions are among the themes of the magazines.

They have been published in the German language in line with the center’s activities for the holy month.

Those willing to read the magazines online can refer to al-fadschr.com and salamkinder.de/portfoliosalam-nr.