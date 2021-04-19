3rd European online Quran contest planned

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center in Hamburg, Germany, plans to hold the third edition of the European online Quran recitation contest named “Tanzeel” in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Dar-ol-Quran Al-Kareem of the center will organize the contest for two age groups of under and over 16 years.The contestants under 16 should imitate Quran recitation styles of some of the Muslim world’s eminent Qaris.

They can listen to Quran recitations by Mustafa Esmail, Abdul Basit Abdul Samad, and Muhammad Sidiq Minshawi, which will be made available on the website of the Dar-ol-Quran at http://www.haus-des-koran.de, and the Dar-ol-Quran’s Facebook and telegram pages: http://www.facebook.com/haus.des.koran, and http://www.t.me/hausdeskoran.

Those above 16 can choose one of the three categories including the recitation of Surah A’raaf: verses 180 to 185, Surah Al Imran: verses 133 to 136 and Surah Hajj: verses 73 to 77.

They should record their recitation and send the recorded video file to the center by May 5. The submitted recitations will be assessed twice, once by a panel of Quran experts and then through popular vote.

Winners will be announced and awarded on the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan. The competition will be supervised by Mahdi Adeli, Javad Turaihi, Mahdi Sultani and Ali Ramezani.