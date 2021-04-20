Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Haram

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Haram

Haram in Islam is an act that is forbidden to be done. The Mukallaf (oblige) person is considered a sinner if he/she commits a Haram act.

“And do not utter falsehoods by letting your tongues declare: ‘This is lawful’ and ‘That is unlawful’, thus fabricating lies against Allah. Surely those who fabricate lies against Allah will never prosper.”

Holy Quran (16:116)