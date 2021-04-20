Islam in View of Imam Ali (AS)

SHAFAQNA-

Have you realized what Islam is?

it is indeed a religion founded on truth.

It is such a fountain-head of learning that several streams of wisdom and knowledge flow from it.

It is such a lamp that several lamps will be lit from it.

It is a lofty beacon of light Illuminating the path of Allah.

It is such a set of principles and beliefs that will fully satisfy every seeker of truth and reality.

Know you all that Allah has made Islam, the most sublime path for the attainment of His supreme pleasure and the highest standard of his worship and obedience.

He has favored it with noble precepts, exalted principles, undoubtable arguments, unchallengeable supremacy and undeniable wisdom.

It is up to you to maintain the eminence and dignity granted to it by the Lord, to follow it sincerely, to do justice to its articles of faith and belief, to obey implicitly its tenets and orders, and to give it the proper place in your lives.