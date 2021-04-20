Delaware Virtual Event Allows People of Faith to Experience Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-

The local Muslim community in Newark, Delaware, gave people of all faiths a taste of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a virtual event held last week.

The event, part of TNP’s monthly “Knowing Newark” series, was hosted by Muslims at the Masjid Isa ibe-e_Maryam mosque to showcase the iftar, or breaking of the Ramadan fast.

“It humbles you. It slows down life and allows you to reflect and think about things other than food,” Veronika Matulova, a convert to Islam, said at the zoom event, Newark Post Online reported.

Naveed Baqir, a founder of the Tarbiyah Islamic School on Old Baltimore Pike, said that fasting shows how Islam values moderation.

“Islam is the religion of the middle. We do not go to extremes, you find a middle ground,” said Baqir.

“For 30 days, we will not eat or drink anything, and we will exercise the best behaviour in our daily lives, but we are allowed to drink from sunset to about an hour or so before sunrise.

“Not only are we allowed, but we are also actually encouraged to get up. You are not getting the full reward of the fast, if you don’t get up and have that few bites before sunrise.”