Glasgow charity gives out ‘bumper’ food parcels to Muslim families

SHAFAQNA-

A Glasgow charity is distributing ‘bumper’ food parcels to Muslim families as they prepare to celebrate their second Ramadan in lockdown.

GAU’s packs of rice, meat, fruit and vegetables have been super-sized for Ramadan and include items like dates and lamb mince, which are traditionally eaten over the period. Each pack is designed to last a larger household for two weeks.

The packs will be distributed to 100 families over the city, and recipients will be given a second delivery to take them right through until Ramadan ends in mid-May.

GAU started the service in 2020 for the first lockdown, with some families remaining on the GAU list since last March.

GAU is urging households to come forwards in confidence – and asking those more fortunate to donate their time or money to support its work throughout the month.

Abdul Bostani, Director of GAU, said: “Ramadan is a time for all of the Muslim community to come together. GAU is here to help, regardless of your background.

“A lot of people are experiencing extensive difficulty but are not talking to anyone about it. There will be people around Glasgow who are embarrassed or ashamed to ask for help even though their troubles are no fault of their own. We will respect your dignity – talk to us in confidence and we will help you.”

Mr Bostani said: “We are very grateful to all the organisations which help us to provide food aid, language and skills classes, and support groups to the community.

“Charity is at the heart of Ramadan, when wealthy people consider the lives of those without wealth and give donations to help them.

“We would ask everyone to consider giving to GAU to support the work we do with men, women and children in our city all 52 weeks of the year. We’d also be delighted to welcome new volunteers to help expand our work and reach as many people as possible.

“GAU would like to wish all everyone a blessed and safe Ramadan.”