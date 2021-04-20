What is the ruling on fasting for athletes who travel during Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about fasting for sportsmen and sportswomen who travel during Ramadhan.

Question: Considering the importance of the presence of athletes in foreign countries, if the athletes are certain that they are staying in a place for ten days, can the athletes avoid fasting in order to strengthen their bodies?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever they are certain that they are staying in a place for ten days, the fasting is Wajib; unless they make the intention of travelling during that ten days to a religiously defined distance or decide later to travel and return, and it is enough to travel to a distance of about 22.5 kilometres from the last spot (the last place in a town where after that is considered to be outside the town) from the place of residence and then return (the same distance).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA