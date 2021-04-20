What is the ruling on fasting during Corona pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about fasting during Corona pandemic.

Question: I wanted to know in this condition of Corona illness; what is the duty for fasting in the Month of Ramadhan? And the person who works on the agriculture land and fears that the water of the body decreases and the throat becomes dry and gets infected with Corona; can such a person avoid fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If there is a fear that fasting is truly harmful (that is according to approval by religious expert doctors), in this case can avoid fasting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA