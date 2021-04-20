How to start learning a new language

Advertorial Reportage- This is a question asked by elementary language learners very commonly. In this article we are going to discuss a few ways to start any language and try to explain it in a way that can be applied to most languages.

Script and pronunciation

Always start with the script. Even if the language you have chosen is one that has the same script as your native language, go to the alphabet table and get familiar with new letters in that language.

It is also necessary to learn the basics of pronunciation in that language. Read about new vowels and consonants in that language. Learning to pronounce words the right way may take time but you have to know the essentials before you start learning a new language.

The grammar

Learning the basics of grammar is the next step. Regardless of the language you are learning there are features that are basic in all languages and are necessary for you to learn. The most important grammatical topics include:

Pronouns :

Tenses : Start with learning the most common present and the most common past tense first. Many languages do not have a complicated future tense or simply use present tense for future. By learning these two tenses you will be able to understand many of the sentences you see and learn.

Start with learning the most common present and the most common past tense first. Many languages do not have a complicated future tense or simply use present tense for future. By learning these two tenses you will be able to understand many of the sentences you see and learn. Nouns: Nouns are the most common words in each language and it is vital to know how to use them. The two most important grammatical structures you have to know about nouns are, how to make plural nouns and how to make possessive noun structures. In many languages these structures are easy to learn. If the language you are learning includes grammatical genders be sure to learn how many genders can nouns have and how are these genders marked (sometimes they are marked with a suffix and sometimes with the use of different articles)

Nouns are the most common words in each language and it is vital to know how to use them. The two most important grammatical structures you have to know about nouns are, how to make plural nouns and how to make possessive noun structures. In many languages these structures are easy to learn. If the language you are learning includes grammatical genders be sure to learn how many genders can nouns have and how are these genders marked (sometimes they are marked with a suffix and sometimes with the use of different articles) Verbs: The most important feature that you have to know is whether verbs in that language are conjugated or not. If they are, you have to learn how to conjugate a verb. It is also important to know how to use verbs in the past (in most languages the past form of a verb is different from the present form either by stem or conjugation).

The most important feature that you have to know is whether verbs in that language are conjugated or not. If they are, you have to learn how to conjugate a verb. It is also important to know how to use verbs in the past (in most languages the past form of a verb is different from the present form either by stem or conjugation). Adjective and adverbs: Using adverbs in most languages is much easier than adjectives so you don’t have to worry about them. For adjectives on the other hand be sure to learn the comparative structures. In some languages like German and French adjectives get inflected based on the noun they describe but this is an intermediate concept that you better leave for later.

For grammar that’s about it. It can take up to two weeks (depending on the language) for you to cover all of these topics but it will make everything much easier along the way.

Vocabulary

In order to master a language, you will need to know around 15,000 words. That sounds frustrating and in fact it is if you don’t start from the right point. You need to start learning the most common and essential words first to make sure you can use real life content as soon as possible.

CEFR Word List :

Most common words: There are lists of the most common words in each language. Statistically learning these words can help you a lot because a small number of words in each language are repeated over and over and knowing them can help you learn the language much faster.

There are lists of the most common words in each language. Statistically learning these words can help you a lot because a small number of words in each language are repeated over and over and knowing them can help you learn the language much faster. Topic-based vocabulary lists: If you are learning a language for a special purpose in your job or academic education. It would be wise to use topic based vocabulary lists. This way you can focus more on the words that are useful for you instead of general vocabulary.

Useful habits and practices

Your learning habits can play an important role in your learning process. Some of the most important habits that can help you are the following: