Islamic worldview, sustainable development and harmony between human and nature

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani : The environmental problem is one of the most serious problems today that threatens the whole world. Natural resources must be distributed fairly and justly, and humans must not disturb the prevailing value system of nature. Islamic worldview represents a unique model for a transition to sustainable development by focusing on justice, degrowth and harmony between human and nature. The best way to protect the environment from destruction and, indeed, to improve its condition is to revive these forgotten understandings by referring back to the teachings and instructions of Islam and reviewing and readjusting our policies regarding the application of modern technology and in using natural resource appropriately.

Every now and then, we would come across news with regards to the state of the Earth and related environmental issues. Human-induced environmental problems are cascading and increasingly affecting the ecosystem, human health and well-being. Human activities, awareness and habits are of paramount importance in remedying the current state of environment. We will then be compelled to make the right choices and to decide to act upon a matter that will environmentally benefit us and those around us. Although such calling of good work has surfaced in today’s world, the encouragement for the well-being of our environment has long been mentioned and practised by our beloved Prophet (PBUH) more than 1400 years ago, muslim.sg told.

Every creation in the universe is a sign of God, and human beings have due responsibility to protect and sustain them. It is the duty of Muslims as Allah’s stewards and trustees to respect nature and preserve it with the utmost care, journals.iium.edu mentioned. Piety in Islam is associated with the appreciation of the natural surrounding environment which is anultimate creation of Almighty Allah.

Here are 5 things the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) taught us about the environment.

1. Conserve our resources as much as possible

Conservation of resources is an important practice to ensure the resources that we still have can be kept available and have much use for them for as long as possible.

2. Practise sustainable consumption whenever possible

Surely most of us have heard of the 3R’s; Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Through this framework, we are reminded to use only what we need, re-use things for the same or new purpose and convert waste into useful products. The Prophet (PBUH) himself practised these sustainable approaches during his lifetime. There are several narrations that the Prophet (PBUH) was seen to repair his shoes instead of discarding it at the first sight of its tear.

3. Plant trees as a means of good deeds

Trees and plants, in general, are seen in many areas of a country and also across many parts of the world. Trees are known to improve the quality of the air as well as water by absorbing pollutants, releasing oxygen, and reducing ozone levels and depletion. It also helps to reduce the temperature of the atmosphere by transpiring and providing shade for humans and animals alike. The Prophet (PBUH) encouraged the cultivation of trees.

4. Care for the animals and the rest of Allah s.w.t.’s creations

Having in mind that animals fulfil their roles to help care and save the planet, it is only right for us, as vicegerents on Earth, to do our part in caring for the environment. One of the ways that can help us achieve this objective is by caring for the animals and the creations of Allah s.w.t. This matter has been highlighted by the Prophet.

5. Keep the environment clean and safe

In the pursuit of preserving the environment and fulfilling our obligations as vicegerents on Earth, keeping the environment clean and safe is part of the duty. Also known as environmental hygiene, it is an essential part of infection prevention and control, maintaining the emotional and mental stability of the inhabitants as well as our overall wellbeing and promotes higher productivity across many levels of the ecosystems.