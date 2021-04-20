Date :Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 | Time : 17:11 |ID: 208544 | Print

Women security guards on duty at Masjid Al-Haram

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Monday published photos of female security officers on duty for the first time at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The pictures depicted the women guards in security uniforms looking after the safety of worshippers and pilgrims, while ensuring that all precautionary measures were being complied with.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry captioned the post: “From the field, security of Hajj and Umrah.” The move has drawn mixed reactions, with many social media users criticizing it and some praising it for facilitating the pilgrimage for women.

You might also like
Masjid Al-Haram being disinfected 10 times a day
Masjid Al-Haram’s new Musalla disinfected 7 times daily
Saudi Arabia, Masjid al-Haram Defendants in deadly Grand Mosque’s crane fall case were found not guilty by saudi court
Hajj season 2019 begins with 140 packages, 10,000 staff
Friday prayers held in Masjid Al-Haram+Photos
Launching a special device for distributing Zamzam water in Masjid Al-Haram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *