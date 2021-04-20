Women security guards on duty at Masjid Al-Haram

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Monday published photos of female security officers on duty for the first time at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The pictures depicted the women guards in security uniforms looking after the safety of worshippers and pilgrims, while ensuring that all precautionary measures were being complied with.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry captioned the post: “From the field, security of Hajj and Umrah.” The move has drawn mixed reactions, with many social media users criticizing it and some praising it for facilitating the pilgrimage for women.