Online Quranic calligraphy expo underway in Jakarta

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the exhibition has been held on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

It has been organized virtually due to the coronavirus restrictions and can be visited here.The expo is the 20th part of the Islamic Iran Cultural and Art Exhibitions titled “A Window toward Iran”.

Visitors can see Quranic calligraphy works by artists from different parts of Iran.Ramadan, the month of the Quran and the month of fasting, began last week.