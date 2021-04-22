https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/الباری-انگلیسی.jpg 750 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-22 05:10:112021-04-22 02:51:29Beautiful Names of God: Al-Baari’ (Photo)
Beautiful Names of God: Al-Baari’ (Photo)
SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.
Al-Baari’: The Originator
French
Al-Bari’: le Commençant
Spanish
Al-Bariʿ: el iniciador
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!