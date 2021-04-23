Date :Friday, April 23rd, 2021 | Time : 05:15 |ID: 208600 | Print

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Musawwir (Photo)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Musawwir: The Fashioner

French

Al-Musawwir: Celui qui façonne

Spanish

Al-Musawwir: el Formador

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Baari’ (Photo)

You might also like
Photos: A Qur’an Stand belonging to 14th Century
The Difference Between God's Will and People's
Believe in what?
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast – Ascribing something false to Allah (SWT), Prophet…
Why does Allah test people?
God The Case for God in a World Suffused with Evil
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *