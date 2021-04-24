Date :Saturday, April 24th, 2021 | Time : 05:02 |ID: 208612 | Print

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Qahhar (Photo)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Qahhar: The Ever-Dominating

French

Al-Qahhar: le Très-Dominateur

Spanish

Al-Qahhar: el Vencedor Absoluto

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Musawwir (Photo)

You might also like
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: The holy Quran
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast – Ascribing something false to Allah (SWT), Prophet…
Jesus (A.S); the Prophet of Peace
Beautiful Names of God: Al-Musawwir (Photo)
Shia Graph, Imam Ali Greeting card: Congratulations on the Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)
Eid Al-Ghadir will be celebrated in Kenya
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *