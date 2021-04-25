Social effects of Fasting

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim who fasts experiences feelings of great spirituality and a profound sense of exaltation. He is sure of himself and is confident of moving towards perfection, because he consciously musters all his senses to direct his powerful will to serve and please his Creator.

Fasting is not confined to one’s inner self alone but also has its social effects in influencing the community as an integrated whole. A fasting community enjoys all the comforts and pleasures resulting from obedience to the Almighty.

The society consequently consolidates itself directing its energies towards constructive public welfare.

The members of such a society feel a sense of responsibility towards each other, characterized by mutual cooperation and kindness.

It is a society almost free of crime, jealousy and hatred. Such society asserts its supremacy over the mundane world of matter and feels proud of its adherence to spiritual values.

Fasting, therefore, is a duty of many-fold benefits. One of its significant effects is that it strengthens in the individual and society the will to resist temptation and defy the forces of evil, injustice and deviation.

A believer’s soul, having tasted the pleasures of fasting, will never submit to other than Allah, and will never entertain the idea of worshipping other than Him.

Fasting Ramadan could very well be described as Allah’s banquet. It is among the wonderful aspects of Islam which build the human character and personality, and help mould social life.

A Muslim while fasting experiences the aesthetic pleasure of Allah’s proximity and the JOY of divine blessings. The feeling thus instils the will in the believers to lead a life of content, filled with Allah’s remembrance and ever responsive to His command.

Source:

Fasting – A Divine Banquet, Al-Balagh Foundation