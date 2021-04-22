Important historical events of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The month of fasting is not without its days of joy and sorrow. It has some important historical events which even today continue to wield their influence on the daily life of Muslims.

The Deaths of Lady Khadija (S.A) and Hazrat Abu Talib (A.S)

The year preceding his migration to Medina, the Prophet suffered two serious blows during Ramadan, losing within a few days those two stalwarts of early Islam, his loving wife Khadija (S.A) and doting uncle Abu Talib (A.S). The year is known in the annals of history as the Year of Grief.

Umm-ul-Momineen Khadija (S.A) needs no introduction to Muslims. She married Muhammad (PBUH) years before the start of his divine mission and at once believed in him when he was appointed to the Prophet Hood by the Almighty.

Thereafter, she sacrificed her fabulous wealth for the propagation of Islam, and stood by her noble husband in all difficulties. They made an excellent husband and wife pair for 27 odd years and as long as she was alive, he never took another wife.

By Khadija the Prophet had several children including son Qasim through whom his Kunya (agnomen) Abul Qasim is derived. But none of the children survived except daughter Fatimah (S.A), through whose two sons Imam Hassan (A.S) and Imam Hussain (A.S) Prophet Muhammad’s noble lineage (Seyyids) has spread out around the world.

The following narration found in all authentic sources proves that he always used to cherish the memory of that loyal woman who was the mother of his illustrious Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

Once when one of his wives, questioned about Khadhija (S.A), the Prophet (PBUH) replied:

“Allah did not give me a better one than her. She was the mother of my children and the light of the house. She believed in me when others denied me. She supported me with her wealth when people deprived me. I had my children through her.”

The second blow he suffered in that Year of Grief was the sad demise of his uncle and guardian Abu Talib. After losing his grandfather Abdul-Mutlib, at the tender age of eight, the Prophet was raised up by his dear uncle Abu Talib and his wife Fatimah bint Asad as their own child.

A close bond existed between uncle and nephew and as long as Abu Talib towering presence loomed large in Mecca, the infidels could never think of doing bodily harm to the Prophet (PBUH).

Martyrdom of lmam Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S)

But the greatest tragedy in fasting Ramadan is the martyrdom of lmam Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S), the Prophet’s loyal cousin, husband of his dear daughter Fatima, and his valiant standard bearer who single-handedly won many a crucial battle.

Imam Ali’s (A.S) peerless personality ranks second only to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and books galore on his wise sayings, heroic deeds, praises and other excellent qualities.

On the 19th of Ramadan, in the year 40 A.H., while leading the Morning Prayer at Masjid Kufa (Iraq), Amir-al Momineen Ali (A.S) was struck on the head by the assassin’s sword in the very act of prostration.

Finally on the 21st of Ramadan the Imam attained martyrdom, an event which plunged the Ummah into chaos and enabled the Omayyad tyrants to seize power and distort Islam.

The days of joy in this blessed month:

Birth of Imam Hasan (A.S)

On 15th Ramadan, in the second year of the Hijra, the Prophet became a grandfather, when son Hasan (A.S) was born to his daughter Fatima and Imam Ali (A.S). It was a very happy occasion for the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and none was happier than Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Muslims defeated a force of Meccan pagans at a place called Badr

The same year on 2nd Ramadan the history of faith and righteousness took a new turn when a few hundred Muslims defeated a vastly superior force of Meccan pagans at a place called Badr.

Mecca, then the hitherto bastion of infidelity, fell without a fight

Six years later in the year 8 A.H. Allah bestowed another great victory for the Prophet in blessed Ramadan, when Mecca then the hitherto bastion of infidelity fell without a fight.

Abu Sufyan and his pagan hordes laid down their arms, and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) entered his birthplace granting amnesty to his deadly adversaries on condition they accept Islam.

He then purged that pinnacle of monotheism, the Holy Kaaba, of the filth of idols with Imam Ali (A.S) personally dismantling the deities atop the holy house. Bilal the Abyssinian then called the faithful to prayer.

Source:

Fasting – A Divine Banquet, Al-Balagh Foundation