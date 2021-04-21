Is it necessary for women to cover their ankles in front of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer / SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about covering ankles for women. Question: Can women not cover their ankles in front of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed. Source: leader.ir

