Is it necessary for women to cover their ankles in front of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about covering ankles for women.
Question: Can women not cover their ankles in front of non-Mahrams?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed.
Source: leader.ir
