Date :Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 | Time : 10:22 |ID: 208687 | Print

Is it necessary for women to cover their ankles in front of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about covering ankles for women.

Question: Can women not cover their ankles in front of non-Mahrams?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *