What is the ruling on fasting for pregnant women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about fasting for pregnant women.

Question: Can a pregnant woman fast if doctors have said that it is harmful for her?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: A woman who is near giving birth (eighth and ninth months) and fasting is harmful for her or her unborn child; fasting is not Wajib for her, but must do Qadha for it and pay 750 grams of bread or pasta or flour to the poor as Kaffarah for everyday (missed). But for a woman who is not in her last months of pregnancy (first to the end of seventh month), if fasting is harmful for her or her unborn child or cause her hardship which normally is unbearable; fasting is not Wajib for her and must do Qadha (fasting) with no Kaffarah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA