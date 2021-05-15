Islam permits legitimate enjoyment of Divine Blessings but forbids wasting & extravagance

SHAFAQNA- Everything in this world and its natural surroundings, such as, water, animals, forest and plants, the aquatic living creatures, solar rays, heat, rain, the salinity of the sea and the sweetness of the rivers, were all created for man, in order to make his life better. But, the improper use and waste of resources pulls humanity towards corruption and societal destruction.

In view of this fact, the Holy Quran enjoins man to reflect on the blessings of Allah to him and calls him toward monotheism, thanksgiving and worshipping Him alone.

Benefit from natural resources in a responsible way! The emphasis of the Quran and hadiths on nature and natural phenomena does not imply that we cannot benefit from them. Indeed, the Quran clearly suggests that God has created them such that that man can dominate and benefit from them. There are two concepts in Islam: Israf and Tabdhir. “Israrf” means extravagance without being wasteful; overspending and living beyond one’s means. Whereas “Tabdhir” means wasting the Blessings of God.

Islam is a religion which has set forth a program for every facet of human life and has advised balance and moderation to its followers in all affairs. Islam has set the legitimate enjoyment of divine blessings as permissible and it has also set waste and extravagance as being impermissible.

The Holy Quran says,

“…and eat and drink and be not extravagant; surely God does not like the extravagant.” Quran (7:31)

The Almighty Allah (SWT) says in the Quran,

“…eat of its fruit when it bears fruit, and pay the due of it on the day of its reaping, and do not act extravagantly; surely God does not like the extravagant.” Quran (6:141)

A verse in Surah Ghafir states,

“…the extravagant are the inmates of the fire.” Quran (40:43)

Also,

“And thus do We recompense him who is extravagant and does not believe in the communication of his Lord; and certainly the chastisement of the Hereafter is severer and more lasting.” Quran (20:127) “O children of Adam! Eat and drink but don’t be extravagant; Surely Allah (SWT) does not like the extravagant people.” Quran (7:31)

Those who waste the Blessings that Allah (SWT) granted to them are described as “the brothers of the Satans.” Quran (17:26-27)

