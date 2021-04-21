Legal organizations express concern about fate of political prisoners in Bahraini prisons

SHAFAQNA- Many political prisoners in Bahrain’s Jaw prison are still in solitary confinement after being attacked by security forces last Saturday and are unable to reach their families, human rights groups said.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) revealed that Bahraini security forces attacked 35 detainees on Saturday for their protest against ill-treatment in prison, and said: The attack began after prisoners sat in the corridors of the prison and refused to return to their cells.

According to the organization, one of the prisoners, Seyyed Alavi Al-Wadei, was anesthetized during the attack after suffering severe head injuries. Some of the detainees were transferred to unknown locations after the attack.

The American Organization for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain also announced that the Bahraini Ministry of Interior imposed strict security and legal measures against prisoners after attacking political prisoners in prisons. The families of the prisoners went to the prison after the attack to visit their children, but they were not allowed to do so and were even barred from making phone calls to them.

The center went on to warn of escalating crackdowns on political prisoners in Bahrain, stressing that Bahrain’s Western allies must unconditionally condemn the attack on prisoners.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English