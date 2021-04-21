Security, a common concern of Iran, Pakistan: Rouhani

The president made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Rouhani urged the necessity for further expansion of ties between the two countries in different areas, including economy and trade.

Referring to the US decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan, he said that the US military presence would not help the security and stability in the region and rather Iran and Pakistan, as the main neighbors of Afghanistan, have to play their role to guide the peace process in the country.

Rouhani also called for enforcement of already signed agreements between Tehran and Islamabad, voicing Iran’s readiness to supply Pakistan’s energy needs.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, hailed the cordial relations between the two countries, calling for promotion of relations in all the areas.

Echoing Prime Minister Imran Khan for boosting bilateral relations with Iran, Qureshi expressed hope that Iran-Pakistan relations will witness a new chapter where they will have more special relations in different areas, the economy and trade in particular.

He hailed Iran’s support for Pakistan’s stances in different regional and international issues, and said that his country is supportive of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.