Date :Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 | Time : 16:25 |ID: 208776 | Print

Photos: Pakistan Sikhs serve iftar meals for Muslims fasting in holy Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Pakistan Sikhs serve iftar meals for Muslims fasting in holy Ramadan.

You might also like
Boko Haram Violence Forces More Than 1 Million Kids to Leave School
Pakistani woman journalist shot dead in Balochistan
"Who is Hussain?" volunteers of Hyderabad in Pakistan spend wonderful day among orphans with gifts & cake
A new wave of start-ups offers Muslim-friendly food, fashion and books for all
Ayat. Khamenei to lead Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Tehran
France: Rallies against latest Islamophobia wave+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *