Photos: Pakistan Sikhs serve iftar meals for Muslims fasting in holy Ramadan

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/11-11.jpg 1415 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-21 16:25:152021-04-21 16:25:15Photos: Pakistan Sikhs serve iftar meals for Muslims fasting in holy Ramadan
Date :Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 | Time : 16:25 |ID: 208776 | Print
You might also like
"Who is Hussain?" volunteers of Hyderabad in Pakistan spend wonderful day among orphans with gifts & cake
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!