Adhan played from loudspeakers at German mosques in Ramadan

Muslims in the country have welcomed the move, according to the Iranian Cultural Center in Germany.

The federal government believes allowing the call to prayer to be broadcast by loudspeakers in mosques is a gesture of support for Muslims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, too, during Ramadan nearly 100 mosques in Germany and the Netherlands rang out with the sound of the call to prayer.

Adhan being broadcast by loudspeakers is generally not allowed in Germany, except for special occasions.Muslims say it is their right to hear the sound of Adhan from mosques but in many cities in Germany it is usually not allowed.

Now that many have to stay at home and cannot go to mosques to say prayers due to the pandemic, it is more important to allow the playing of Adhan in mosques, they say.