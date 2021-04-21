Iraq Covid-19 Cases reaches 7 digits

SHAFAQNA- Iraq reports its largest number of new COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic: 1,001,854

Official data from the Iraqi Ministry of Health shows that the country has set a new record in the daily incidence of coronavirus, while the total number of infected people has exceeded one million.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment issued a statement this evening (Wednesday), announcing that in the past 24 hours, another 47,523 tests have been performed in various laboratories on the new generation of coronavirus (COVID-19) up to the total sample. Tested across the country to increase to 8,938,639 since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that another 8,696 cases of the new generation of coronavirus have been registered in Iraq which is a new record in the daily statistics of the virus in this country.

There have been 1,001,854 infections and 15,098 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

According to the ministry, with the recovery of 6,382 patients in the past 24 hours, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 in Iraq has increased to 877,309, or about 87.57% of the total number of patients, while Currently, 109,447 people with coronavirus are being treated in this country and 517 of them are in the intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 274,343 Iraqis had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the website ” worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country is among the people infected with the corona virus and the death rate due to the deadly virus, respectively is ranked 25th and 32nd in the world, while it still has the highest number of victims among the countries of the Arab world.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.