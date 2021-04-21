https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/BE529B8B-32E2-40E5-9D49-1567994AD80B.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-21 23:20:202021-04-21 23:20:20Photos: Atmosphere of shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in Ramadan
Photos: Atmosphere of shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the holy month of Ramadan, witnesses the presence of pilgrims who have visited this holy place to pray to God.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
