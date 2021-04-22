Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that are disapproved for a fasting person to do
SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Things that are disapproved (makruh) for a fasting person to do
Ruling 1627: Some things are disapproved for a fasting person to do, including:
1. putting medication in the eyes and applying collyrium in a way that the taste or smell of it reaches the throat;
2. doing anything that causes weakness, such as giving blood or taking a shower;
3. putting medication in the nose, if one does not know that it will reach the throat; and if one knows that it will reach the throat, it is not permitted;
4. smelling aromatic plants;
5. for women, to sit in water;
6. using a suppository;
7. making the clothes that are on the body wet;
8. having teeth extracted or doing anything that causes blood to come out of the mouth;
9. brushing the teeth with a wet piece of wood;
10. putting water or any other fluid in the mouth without due cause;
11. immersing the entire head in water.
The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:
https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/
In French:
https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/
In Spanish:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!