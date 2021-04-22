Is it alright for a person to travel every day before Dhuhr Salaat during the holy Month of Ramadhan to avoid fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about travelling during the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Question: Is it Haram for a person to travel the religious distance* every day of Ramadhan in order to avoid fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: It is allowed to travel during the blessed Month of Ramadhan even if it is to escape fasting in the blessed Month of Ramadhan; although in this case, the believer will lose a great reward.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

*Religious distance (the minimum distance after which the travelling person performs Qasr Salaat and also cannot fast): 41.5 kilometres, to travel and come back; minimum of 20.5 kilometres to go from the last spot in the hometown and the same distance to come back)