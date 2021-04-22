https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-22 10:04:422021-04-22 10:04:42Is it alright for a person to travel every day before Dhuhr Salaat during the holy Month of Ramadhan to avoid fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
Is it alright for a person to travel every day before Dhuhr Salaat during the holy Month of Ramadhan to avoid fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about travelling during the holy Month of Ramadhan.
Question: Is it Haram for a person to travel the religious distance* every day of Ramadhan in order to avoid fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: It is allowed to travel during the blessed Month of Ramadhan even if it is to escape fasting in the blessed Month of Ramadhan; although in this case, the believer will lose a great reward.
*Religious distance (the minimum distance after which the travelling person performs Qasr Salaat and also cannot fast): 41.5 kilometres, to travel and come back; minimum of 20.5 kilometres to go from the last spot in the hometown and the same distance to come back)
