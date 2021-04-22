What is the best way of interacting with the people?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever interacts with people and does not oppress them and is not cruel to them, and talk to them and does not lie to them, and promise them and does not violate it; in this condition the fairness of such person is complete, and his/her justice is obvious, and the rewards for such a person is Wajib, and to backbite him/her is Haram [1].

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 56.