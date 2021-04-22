On ‘International Mother Earth Day’ UN’s Secretary General said: “We Must End Our War On Nature And Nurse It Back To Health”

SHAFAQNA – UN’s Chief has called for commitment to restoring the planet, and to making peace with nature, in his message to mark International Mother Earth Day, celebrated annually on 22 April.

“We heedlessly plunder the Earth’s resources, deplete its wildlife and treat air, land and seas as dumping grounds. Crucial ecosystems and food chains are being pushed to the brink of collapse”, the UN’s Chief stated. “This is suicidal. We must end our war on nature and nurse it back to health.”

The Secretary-General added: Ending this war calls for “bold climate action” to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Stronger steps to protect biodiversity, and reducing pollution and waste, are also needed. “Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is a chance to set the world on a cleaner, greener, more sustainable path.” “On International Mother Earth Day, let us all commit to the hard work of restoring our planet and making peace with nature.”

Source: UN News