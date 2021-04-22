https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/72834_730.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-22 16:50:192021-04-22 16:50:19Quran Expo Launched at Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca
Quran Expo Launched at Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Holy Quran exhibition was launched at Masjid al-Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Mecca.
The president of the Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais inaugurated the exhibition, according to SPA.
Al-Sudais said in an address that the idea of the exhibition reflects Saudi Arabia’s interest and care of the Holy Quran, as well as harnessing modern technologies in the service of the Quran, such as applications and barcodes
It has been inaugurated on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!