Quran Expo Launched at Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Holy Quran exhibition was launched at Masjid al-Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Mecca.

The president of the Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais inaugurated the exhibition, according to SPA.

Al-Sudais said in an address that the idea of the exhibition reflects Saudi Arabia’s interest and care of the Holy Quran, as well as harnessing modern technologies in the service of the Quran, such as applications and barcodes

It has been inaugurated on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.