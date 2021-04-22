Wall Street Journal says US decides to lift sanctions on Central Bank of Iran

A US official told reporters on Thursday that the US has presented plan to remove some sanctions as part of efforts to completely return to the landmark nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The US official did not single out the sanctions to be lifted, but, Wall Street Journal listed them citing two US sources close to the matter.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on which Iran and the world powers had reached agreement after intensive talks.

After his withdrawal, Trump did impose the highest level of sanctions as he claimed against Iran in November 2018.

When being candidate, Joe Biden, who became the US President as of January 2021, expressed willingness to return to the JCPOA.

The US officials have not yet pointed to sanctions which are to be lifted in line with talks held in Vienna, Austria.

German, French and British diplomats told reporters in Vienna on April 21 that they welcome constructive talks, which were held in the Austrian capital, and also positive participation of all sides.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA convened in Vienna, Austria, at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the Group 4+1 on April 17.

Delegations are to resume talks at the Joint Commission next week after they consult with officials in their own countries.