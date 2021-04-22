Photos: Spiritual atmosphere of Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in holy month of Ramadan

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/58-1.jpg 768 1152 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-22 19:58:152021-04-22 19:58:15Photos: Spiritual atmosphere of Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in holy month of Ramadan
Date :Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 | Time : 19:58 |ID: 209010 | Print
You might also like
South African President urged Muslims to follow regulations put in place by authorities while observing Ramadan
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!