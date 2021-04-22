Date :Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 | Time : 19:58 |ID: 209010 | Print

Photos: Spiritual atmosphere of Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in holy month of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Spiritual atmosphere of Imam Ali Holy Shrine in holy month of Ramadan 1442-2021.

