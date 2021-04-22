https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/68EC9ECE-8A15-4AA8-9E3D-346523C9B1AA.jpeg 333 637 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-22 19:30:102021-04-22 19:30:10Destruction of another Shia mosque by Saudi forces in Qatif+ Video
Destruction of another Shia mosque by Saudi forces in Qatif+ Video
SHAFAQNA- Cyber activists in Saudi Arabia have reported the destruction of another Shia mosque by Saudi forces in Qatif.
The Saudi government demolished a mosque in front of the Al-Mulaha and Umm Al Hamam schools, the Twitter account “Nasht Qatifi” wrote.
Saudi activists have also released a video of the destruction of the mosque by Saudi forces.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!