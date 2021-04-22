Destruction of another Shia mosque by Saudi forces in Qatif+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Cyber activists in Saudi Arabia have reported the destruction of another Shia mosque by Saudi forces in Qatif.

The Saudi government demolished a mosque in front of the Al-Mulaha and Umm Al Hamam schools, the Twitter account “Nasht Qatifi” wrote.

Saudi activists have also released a video of the destruction of the mosque by Saudi forces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English