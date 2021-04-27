Date :Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 | Time : 05:06 |ID: 209053 | Print

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Khaaliq (Photo)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Khaaliq: The Creator

French

Al-Khaliq: le Créateur

Spanish

Al-Jaliq: el Creador 

Beautiful Names of God: Ar-Razzaaq (Photo)

You might also like
Al-Baari', Shia Graph, God Beautiful Names of God: Al-Baari’ (Photo)
Shia Graph: The Holy Quran 15:99
How to Gain the Love of Allah
Video: "Imam Hussain (P) is Unique and He died for Islam"
Confessing sins to others is prohibited in Islam
THE CHILDREN OF SATAN
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *