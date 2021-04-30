Beautiful Names of God: Al-‘Aleem (Photo)

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-‘Aleem: The All-Knowing

French

Al-‘Alim: le Savant

Spanish

Al-Alim: el Sabelotodo