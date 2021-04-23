Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Khatm al-Quran

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Khatm al-Quran

Khatm al-Quran means recitation of the Holy Quran from the beginning to the end. In Islamic culture, many spiritual and material virtues and effects have been enumerated for the Khatm al-Quran, and one of the occasions for answering and accepting prayers has been introduced after the Khatm al-Quran.

In the narrations, many rewards and blessings have been stated for the Khatm al-Quran, some of which are limited to specific times such as the holy month of Ramadan or certain places such as Mecca, and some are about all times and places. Khatm al-Quran also takes place in groups.

Many supplications have been included in the narrations for this act, the most important and comprehensive of which is the 42nd supplication of As-Sahifa Al-Sajjadiyya: “O God, Thou hast helped me complete Thy Book, which Thou sent down as a light and appointed as a guardian over every book Thou hast sent down, preferring it over every narrative which Thou hast recounted.”