AhlulBait (as) Before Adam (as)

Here are some of the Hadees which says that the Spirits(Ruh)/Lights(Noor) of Ahlulbayt(as) were created before creation of Adam(as) from Clay.

علي بن محمد، عن سهل بن زياد، عن موسى بن القاسم بن معاوية، ومحمد بن يحيى، عن العمركي بن علي جميعا، عن علي بن جعفر، عن أبي الحسن موسى عليه السلام قال: قال أبوعبدالله عليه السلام: إن الله عزوجل خلقنا فأحسن خلقنا، وصورنا فأحسن صورنا، وجعلنا خزانه في سمائه وأرضه، ولنا نطقت الشجرة وبعبادتنا عبد الله عزوجل، ولولانا ما عبدالله

Ali ibn Muhammad has narrated from Sahl ibn Ziyad from Musa ibn al-Qasim ibn Mu‘awiya and Muhammad ibn Yahya from al-‘Amrakiy ibn Ali altogether from Ali ibn Ja’far from abu al-Hassan Musa (a.s.) who has said the following.

Imam abu ‘Abdallah (a.s.) has said, ‘Allah, the Most Holy, the Most High, created us and He made our creation the best. He formed us and made our the best. He made us the treasurers of in His heavens and His earth. For us the tree spoke and with our worship Allah, the Most Holy, the Most High, is worshiped. Had we not been in existence Allah would not have been worshiped.

[Source: Al-Kafi, Vol. 1 Pg. 193]

[Note: Authentic Hadees as per Chain of narrations. Mirat Al-Uqool – Allama Majlisi Vol. 2, Pg. 349]

حدثنا محمد بن الحسن بن أحمد بن الوليد رضي الله عنه قال: حدثنا محمد بن خـالد الهـاشمي قال: حدثنـا الحسن بن حماد البصري، عن أبيه، عن أبي الجارود عن محمد بن عبد الله، عن أبيه، عن آبائه قال: قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله:كنت أنا وعلي نورا بين يدي الله جل جلاله قبل أن يخلق آدم بأربعة آلاف عام،فلما خلق الله آدم سلك ذلك النور في صلبه فلم يزل الله عز وجل ينقله من صلب إلى صلب حتى أقرة في صلب عبدالمطلب، ثم أخرجه من صلب عبدالمطلب فقسمه قسمين فصير، قسم في صلب عبد الله، وقسم في صلب أبي طالب فعلي مني وأنا من علي، لحمه من لحمي ودمه من دمي، فمن أحبني فبحبي أحبه، ومن أبغضه فببغضي أبغضه

Muhammad ibn al-Hassan ibn Ahmad ibn al-Walid – may God be pleased with him – narrated that Muhammad ibn Khalid al-Hashemi quoted Al-Hassan ibn Himad al-Basry, on the authority of his father, on the authority of Abil Jarud, on the authority of Muhammad ibn Abdullah, on the authority of his father, on the authority of his forefathers that God’s Prophet (saww) said,

“Both Ali and I were a single light near God four thousand years before he created Adam. When God created Adam, God placed this light in his loins and transferred it through him from one generation to the next generation until it reached the loins of Abdul Mutalib. Then God took it out of Abdul Mutalib’s loin; divided it into two parts; placed one part in Abdullah’s loins; and placed the other part in Abi Talib’s loins. Thus, Ali (as) is from me and I am from Ali (as). His flesh is from my flesh and his blood is from my blood. Whoever loves me will also love Ali (as). Whoever is Ali’s enemy will be my enemy.”

[Source: Al-Khisal – Sheikh Sadooq, Vol. 2 Pg. 172 ]

أخبرنا الحسين بن عبيد الله، قال أخبرنا أبو محمد، قال حدثنا محمد بن همام، قال حدثنا علي بن الحسين الهمداني، قال حدثني محمد بن خالد البرقي، قال حدثنا محمد بن سنان، عن المفضل بن عمر، عن أبي عبد الله )عليه السلام(، عن آبائه )عليهم السلام(، عن أمير المؤمنين )عليه السلام(، قال كان ذات يوم جالسا بالرحبة و الناس حوله مجتمعون، فقام إليه رجل فقال يا أمير المؤمنين، إنك بالمكان الذي أنزلك الله به، و أبوك يعذب بالنار فقال له مه فض الله فاك، و الذي بعث محمدا بالحق نبيا، لو شفع أبي في كل مذنب على وجه الأرض لشفعه الله )تعالى( فيهم، أبي يعذب بالنار و ابنه قسيم النار ثم قال و الذي بعث محمدا بالحق نبيا، إن نور أبي طالب يوم القيامة ليطفئ أنوار الخلق إلا خمسة أنوار نور محمد )صلى الله عليه و آله(، و نوري، و نور فاطمة، و نوري الحسن و الحسين و من ولده من الأئمة، لأن نوره من نورنا الذي خلقه الله )عز و جل( من قبل خلق آدم بألفي عام

Mufazzal bin Umr narrates from Imam Sadiq (as) from this forefathers from Amir Al Momineen (as):

That the Commander of the Faithful was once surrounded by many people asking him questions. A man stood up and said “O’ Master of Believers, [how is it that] you are in this [lofty] position that God chose for you, while your father is burning in the inferno?”. The Imam replied: Quiet! By the One who sent Mohammad as a truthful messenger, if Abu Taleb intercedes for every single sinner on the face of the earth, God would accept his intercession! My father is in hell, while his son is the divider of heaven and hell?! By the One who sent Mohammad as a truthful messenger, the light of Abu Taleb outshines the light of all other creatures except for five; the light of Mohammad, Fatima, Hassan, Hussein, and the light of his children; the Imams. Verily, his light is from [the same source as] our light, which God created prior to the creation of Adam by two thousand years.

[Source: Al-Amali, Sheikh Toosi, Pg. 304]

أحمد بن محمد، عن محمد بن الحسن، عن محمد بن عيسى بن عبيد، عن محمد بن شعيب، عن عمران بن إسحاق الزعفراني، عن محمد بن مروان، عن أبي عبدالله عليه السلام قال: سمعته يقول: إن الله خلقنا من نور عظمته، ثم صور خلقنا من طينة مخزونة مكنونة من تحت العرش، فأسكن ذلك النور فيه، فكنا نحن خلقا وبشرا نورانيين لم يجعل لاحد في مثل الذي خلقنا منه نصيبا، وخلق أرواح شيعتنا من طينتنا و أبدانهم من طينة مخزونة مكنونة أسفل من ذلك الطينة ولم يجعل الله لاحد في مثل الذي خلقهم منه نصيبا إلا للانبياء، ولذلك صرنا نحن وهم: الناس، وصار سائر الناس همج، للنار وإلى النار

Ahmad ibn Muhammad has narrated from Muhammad ibn al-Hassan from Muhammad ibn ‘Isa ibn ‘Ubayd from Muhammad ibn Shu‘ayb from ‘Imran ibn Ishaq al-Za‘farani from Muhammad ibn Marwan who has said the following.

“I heard abu ‘Abd Allah (as) say, ‘Allah has created us from the light of His greatness. Thereafter He shaped our form from a preserved and hidden clay under the Throne. Then He made that light to reside in that clay. We were then a Nooraani (light) creature of the human being species. He has not placed anything as a share from that which we were created in anyone else. He has created the spirits of our Shi‘a from our clay and their bodies from a preserved and hidden clay from below that clay. Allah has not placed anything as a share of that which they are created in anyone except the prophets. Therefore, our followers and we became the people. The rest of the people became riffraff for the fire and to the fire.”

[Source: Al-Kaafi, Vol.1 Pg. 389]