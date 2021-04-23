SHAFAQNA-In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

What is God’s Grandest Name?

Arman Rahmim

Achieving the Wondrous

The human being aims high, very high. He has always sought the fountain of youth, the water of

life. He seeks to achieve feats of unparalleled grandeur, to reach where no one has, to create what

astonishes. He is not God, but is at unease that he is not. To find a way to God, to become more

like God, he has been relentless.

There is a concept of God’s Grand Name that is a secret. It is believed that if one finds access to

it, one has found an assured way to God. One’s needs would be fulfilled. One would be able to

accomplish the unthinkable. Consider the following story. In the context of Prophet Solomon’s

conflict with the Queen of Sheba (Bilqis), he asks his court, as recounted in the Qur’an, which of

them would bring to him her throne. In reply:

Click here for the whole document grandest