Presence of Danish ambassador in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Danish ambassador to Iraq visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

The Danish Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Stig Paolo Piras visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and visited the courtyards of the holy shrine and the shrine museum.

After the visit, the Danish Ambassador met with the Governor of Karbala and discussed cooperation and coordination with the Danish side and investment in Karbala in various fields.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English