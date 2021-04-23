What is the ruling on preparing food for those who do not fast during Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about preparing food for those who do not fast in Ramadhan.

Question: A person works in the canteen of a factory; what is the ruling on preparing food for those who do not fast (unintentionally or intentionally) for this person?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Generally, if those people have religious excuses for not fasting, there is no problem. But if they have no excuse, must prohibit them in a good way from Munkar (forbidding from wrong) and avoid preparing food. And if after forbidding from wrong, that person is forced to do the job, there is no responsibility on that person.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA