Does insulting others invalidate fasting?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) that one day he heard a woman insulting her servant while she was fasting. The Prophet (PBUH) ordered a meal to be prepared and told that woman: Eat from this food. She said: I am fasting. The Prophet (PBUH) asked: How can you be fasting whilst you insulted your servant! The Prophet (PBUH) added: Fasting is not just avoiding eating and drinking [1].
