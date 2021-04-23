Does insulting others invalidate fasting?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) that one day he heard a woman insulting her servant while she was fasting. The Prophet (PBUH) ordered a meal to be prepared and told that woman: Eat from this food. She said: I am fasting. The Prophet (PBUH) asked: How can you be fasting whilst you insulted your servant! The Prophet (PBUH) added: Fasting is not just avoiding eating and drinking [1].

