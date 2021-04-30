Human right to security from Islamic perspective

SHAFAQNA | by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi*: Security has various dimensions, including life, financial, cultural, economic, occupational security, etc. The right to security in fact complements the right to life and guarantees its quality, and especially it is in the dimension of freedoms, which finds its importance.

Security means immunity from aggression and forced occupation without consent, which results in a sense of calm and confidence in the protection or realization of their rights in society.

One of the examples of security in society is immunity from the actions of the devil, which God has made “faith” and “righteous deeds” conditions for its realization, and has considered it as a reassurance that eliminates fear and creates security in society:

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—(provided that) they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this (promise), it is they who will be the rebellious.” Quran (24:55)

The Holy Quran also talks about judicial security (in the form of the principle of freedom from suspicion, prohibition of torture, prohibition of spying on people’s lives and their correspondence, behavior according to sharia and law), housing security from the aggression of others, food security, etc:

“And [mention, O Muhammad], when it was said to them, “Dwell in this city and eat from it wherever you will and say, ‘Relieve us of our burdens,’ and enter the gate bowing humbly; We will [then] forgive you your sins. We will increase the doers of good [in goodness and reward].” Quran (7:161)

Many narrations have been included in this regard, including the narration of the Prophet (PBUH) about the importance of security and health, as two divine blessings:

“The value of two blessings is hidden from the people: security and health.”

Also, clause “c” of Article 2 of the Declaration of Islamic Human Rights can be considered as an example of the right to security where it emphasizes: “Protecting the continuation of human life, wherever God wills, is a religious duty”, or emphasis on the preservation of life and security of certain groups of society, such as old men, women and children in time of war, according to Article 3.

Human dignity, which is humanity, has been considered in this statement during human life and even after death. According to Article 4: “Every human being has dignity and can protect his reputation in life or after death, and the government and society are obliged to protect his body and burial.”

*Dr. Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. This article is written for Shafaqna French and translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English.