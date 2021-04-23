UNHCR: In the last decade weather-related crises caused more displacement than conflict and violence

SHAFAQNA – Coinciding with Earth Day on Thursday 22 April, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, published data showing how disasters linked to climate change likely worsen poverty, hunger and access to natural resources, stoking instability and violence.

“From Afghanistan to Central America, droughts, flooding, and other extreme weather events are hitting those least equipped to recover and adapt”, said the UN agency. The Un agency is calling for countries to work together to combat climate change and mitigate its impact on hundreds of millions of people. Since 2010, weather emergencies have forced around 21.5 million people a year to move, on average.

In the case of Afghanistan, UNHCR noted that it is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, as nearly all of its 34 provinces have been hit by at least one disaster in the past 30 years. Recurring floods and droughts – along with population growth – have compounded food insecurity and water scarcity and reduced the prospects of refugees and IDPs being able to return to their home areas, UNHCR said. It pointed to indications that nearly half of the Afghanistan population – lacked enough food in the first quarter of 2021, including at least 5.5 million facing emergency levels of food deprivation.

In Bangladesh, more than 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now exposed to frequent and intense cyclones and flooding.

Source: UN News