Date :Saturday, April 24th, 2021 | Time : 19:18 |ID: 209219 | Print

Q&A: Can a person who is fasting in the month of Ramadan serve food to non-Muslims? +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Can a person who is fasting in the month of Ramadan serve food to non-Muslims?

Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

You might also like
Video: Weekly Ramadan message by Sayyid Hashem Moosavi (Part 3)
Ramadan 2021 Quran contest planned in Sweden
Beijing punishes Muslims who observe Ramadan
Bangladeshi Teenager among Favorites to Win Dubai Int’l Quran Contest
Sha’baniyah Munajat; Invocation of the Month of Sha'ban & Preparing for Ramadhan+Audio
Syrians return home to spend Ramadan holiday
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *