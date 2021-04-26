https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/D29E7787-6A71-4BD3-BD84-C5D211FA0555-845x521-2.jpg 521 845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-26 23:10:312021-04-26 23:10:31Q&A on fasting: What is a ruling if a person was not aware of their state of janabah until dawn? +Video
Q&A on fasting: What is a ruling if a person was not aware of their state of janabah until dawn? +Video
SHAFAQNA- What is a ruling if a person was not aware of their state of janabah (state of spiritual impurity due to sexual intercourse or discharge of semen) until dawn?
Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!