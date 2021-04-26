Date :Monday, April 26th, 2021 | Time : 23:10 |ID: 209233 | Print

Q&A on fasting: What is a ruling if a person was not aware of their state of janabah until dawn? +Video

SHAFAQNA- What is a ruling if a person was not aware of their state of janabah (state of spiritual impurity due to sexual intercourse or discharge of semen) until dawn?

Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

